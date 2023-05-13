Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal have lit up the IPL this year with their sensational performances. Last night, Suryakumar scored his maiden IPL hundred in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match. On Thursday, Yashasvi showed why he was a future superstar with a 13-ball half-century for Rajasthan Royals. While these performances were definitely good news for their respective franchises, it also signals a bright prospect for Indian cricket. Rajasthan Royals took to social media to share a screenshot of Jaiswal and Suryakumar's scorecards and wrote, "Imagine. Just imagine," hinting at the future where they might bat against each other. And it got fans talking! 'Tula Maanla Bhau' Virat Kohli Praises Suryakumar Yadav After His Maiden IPL Century in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match.

'Imagine'

'The Future'

Indian Cricket Fans When it Happens

Uss din ict fans ka pic.twitter.com/FKPLB3Tye3 — jetha hi🏆ler 🐦 (@sterns_haschen) May 12, 2023

Apt!

'Waiting for This Top 6'

Waiting fot this top 6 to play together 🇮🇳 Gill Jaiswal Vk Sky Sanju(wk) Hardik(c) — Adith Shyam (@adithshyam93) May 12, 2023

Agreed!

Both took Cricket 2007 too seriously💯 pic.twitter.com/jMef0EELwO — Mask_De_Masque (@VJTWEETS1) May 12, 2023

Soon..

Mark my reply we'll see this soon for sure in 🇮🇳 Jersey — Basrani Dev (@MSDIAN___DEV) May 12, 2023

Going to Be Reality

gonna turn into reality very soon — 𝔾𝔸𝕌ℝ𝔸𝕍 (@a_gaurav19) May 12, 2023

