Fan Spotted Watching PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I On Mobile Phone While Attending DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Video Goes Viral

A fan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was seen watching the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match during the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match. The video of the incident went viral on the social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 22, 2024 04:43 PM IST

During the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match, a fan was seen watching the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match on his mobile phone at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The fan showcased his love for cricket and at one end he was seen enjoying the IPL action whereas he was very keen on watching the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match as well. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Fan Watches PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohammad Casim (@qsmbilal09)

