Star cricketer Deepak Chahar had a brilliant outing in his debut match for the Mumbai Indians against his former team Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. With the bat, Deepak Chahar played a crucial unbeaten knock of 28 runs off 15 deliveries, including four boundaries, which helped the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to post 155/9 in 20 overs. With the ball, he removed Super Kings Impact Player and opener Rahul Tripathi. Fans reacted with funny memes after Deepak Chahar's impressive performance against his former franchise. Deepak Chahar Aggressively Celebrates Against His Former Team After Dismissing Rahul Tripathi During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni To Deepak Chahar

MS Dhoni to Deepak Chahar pic.twitter.com/1NIv5evDwx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 23, 2025

Deepak Chahar Against CSK

Lol

Hilarious

Deepak Chahar was asked to prove his loyalty to MI by Akash Ambani today. pic.twitter.com/9tHem1nzzN — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 23, 2025

CSK Fans to Deepak Chahar

Funny Meme on Deepak Chahar

CSK Fans After Seeing Deepak Chahar Performing Against Them

Deepak chahar ke chakke chauke dekhte hue CSK fans#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/05fDdGwKiS — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) March 23, 2025

