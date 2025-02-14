Team India whitewashed England national cricket team 3-0 after winning the third ODI by 142 runs in Ahmedabad. The 3-0 whitewash was the fourth ODI series whitewash by India at home under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. A hilarious incident happened after the third ODI. As Rohit was heading towards his players to present the winning trophy, cameras spotted Indian stalwart Virat Kohli talking to someone on the phone. While the rest of the players were in Team India's jerseys, Kohli wore a practice jersey while speaking on the phone call. It is not clear whom Kohli was talking to. Here are some funny memes on Virat Kohli's phone call during the trophy celebration. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Feature in Dream11 Latest Advertisement for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

