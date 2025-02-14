Team India whitewashed England national cricket team 3-0 after winning the third ODI by 142 runs in Ahmedabad. The 3-0 whitewash was the fourth ODI series whitewash by India at home under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. A hilarious incident happened after the third ODI. As Rohit was heading towards his players to present the winning trophy, cameras spotted Indian stalwart Virat Kohli talking to someone on the phone. While the rest of the players were in Team India's jerseys, Kohli wore a practice jersey while speaking on the phone call. It is not clear whom Kohli was talking to. Here are some funny memes on Virat Kohli's phone call during the trophy celebration. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Feature in Dream11 Latest Advertisement for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Lol!

We have that one friend who is always on the phone😂 ( Virat Kohli, INDvENG, CricTracker) pic.twitter.com/cXQhrxzgDf — Root Jaiswal (@JaiswalRoot) February 13, 2025

Virat Kohli Talking to RCB Management

RCB management phone call to Virat Kohli to inform that he got sacked from RCB Captaincy also — '' (@Sneaky_ix) February 13, 2025

"I Was Sacked On a Phone Call"

Yes but if Rajat had stolen captaincy from Virat, he would be quickly doing a press conference to say "I was sacked on a phone call" Sometimes remaining silent is the most grace you can offer. Which Kohli didn't when he was removed as India captian. — Snehal (@Snehal0206) February 13, 2025

Hilarious!

Kohli isse pahle tujhe phone karke Bola tha na ki woh anushka se baat karne wala hai😂😂😂 — ASHUTOSH NANDA (@Virat18God) February 13, 2025

Rules Can Be More Stringent To All

@imVkohli brother, is it really that necessary to speak on phone at that point @ICC@BCCI If such special treatment is given. Even while fielding he may use it . Finally a 50 after 2023 wc. Rules can be more stringent to all @GautamGambhirhttps://t.co/rRZCMrBq4B — Sumanth chityala (@duggyakaSumanth) February 13, 2025

Something Important!

Virat Kohli was seen on a phone call during the trophy celebration, possibly sharing the moment with someone special or handling something important amidst the celebrations. — Kanwar Gurjar🚩(कंवर सिंह जांगल) (@mr_gurjar29) February 13, 2025

