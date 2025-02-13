India national cricket team stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma are featured in Dream11's latest advertisement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Dream11 shared the latest advertisement on their Instagram handle. Team India will travel to Dubai to play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches. The side will be led by Rohit Sharma. Men in Blue will miss the service of their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is ruled out due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana has replaced Bumrah in the 15-member squad. India's Official 15-Member Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy Included.

Dream11 Latest Advertisement for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

