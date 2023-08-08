Fawad Alam Quits Pakistan Cricket to Play in USA's Minor League Cricket

Fawad Alam has been a proven performer for Pakistan in the Test arena. He has featured in 19 Tests and notched up five centuries. He has also played 39 ODIs and 24 T20Is. However, he has been sidelined from the national team of late. The 37-year-old has decided to call time on his Pakistan career and move to Minor League Cricket in the USA.Inzamam-ul-Haq Appointed Chief Selector of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Fawad Alam will now turn up as a local player in Minor League Cricket.https://t.co/Zao8GdqZXa — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 8, 2023

