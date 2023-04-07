Fazalhaq Farooqi became the Impact Player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on April 7. The Afghanistan fast bowler has replaced Rahul Tripathi, who scored 35 runs off 41 deliveries in the first innings, in SRH's total of 121/8. IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya Takes 3/18 As Lucknow Super Giants Restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8.

Fazalhaq Farooqi Replaces Rahul Tripathi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)