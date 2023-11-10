Shubman Gill was expectedly pleased after becoming the number one ranked ODI batsman as per the latest ICC rankings but he felt that the "job was not done yet". The right-hander was alluding to India's ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with the Men in Blue already having booked a spot in the semifinals. "We have a couple of matches to go and if we are able to top it off with a trophy, it will be amazing," he said. Gill became the only fourth Indian batter to be crowned number 1 in ODIs. Mohammed Siraj Claims Top Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Bowlers Rankings, Surpasses Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

