Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj with his stellar form at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 dethroned Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi to take over the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Bowlers Rankings on Wednesday. The top of the ODI bowler rankings has gone through a drastic change in comparison to what it looked like at the start of the World Cup. Four players from India are now inside the top 10 on the back of their exceptional unbeaten start to the 50-over showcase event. Latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Dethrones Pakistan’s Babar Azam to Claim Top Spot.

Siraj leading the attack with his fierce pace improved two spots to regain his crown and become the No.1 ranked ODI bowler. On the other hand, Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav (moved up three places to fourth), Jasprit Bumrah (moved up three spots to eighth) and Mohammed Shami (jumped seven places to 10th) to seal their place within the top 10.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj also saw some growth in the rankings by moving two spots up to second emerging as a major contender to challenge Siraj. Australia's Adam Zampa sits comfortably on the third spot on the back of his consistent performances.

While last week's No.1 ranked ODI bowler Shaheen Afridi dropped four places to equal fifth alongside Josh Hazlewood. The leading wicket-taker at the World Cup - Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka showed massive growth as he moved up 31 places to 45th on the list for ODI bowlers, while India spinner Ravindra Jadeja is now on the 19th spot.

Coming to all-rounder rankings Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remains the No.1 ranked all-rounder despite being forced out of the World Cup due to injury. Australia's experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell improved two spots to sixth after his match-winning heroics against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Siraj getting to number 1 capped off a top week for Team India with India batter Shubman Gill's whirlwind form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 ending Babar Azam's reign as the world's No. 1 ODI batter, as the Men in Blue opener took over the top spot ODI Batting Rankings. Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Story Appreciating Glenn Maxwell's Magnificent Double Century Against Afghanistan, Calls Him A 'Freak'.

Gill climbed to the top to dethrone Babar after a flying start to India's campaign in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, becoming only the fourth player from his country to hold the No.1 ODI batter position, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. The right-hander has scored 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa, amassing 219 runs from six innings at the event so far in the ongoing tournament.

