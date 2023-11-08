New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India batter Shubman Gill's whirlwind form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 ended Babar Azam's reign as the world's No. 1 ODI batter, as the Men in Blue opener took over the top spot from Pakistan captain in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings on Wednesday.

Gill climbed to the top to dethrone Babar after a flying start to India's campaign in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, becoming only the fourth player from his country to hold the No.1 ODI batter position, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

The right-hander has scored 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa, amassing 219 runs from six innings at the event so far in the ongoing tournament.

Pakistan skipper has amassed 282 runs from eight knocks in the World Cup, falling six rating points behind Gill into second place as his more than two-year reign as the world's top ODI batter came to an end.

Meanwhile, former captain Virat Kohli claimed the fourth spot in the rankings. Gill takes the top spot for the first time in his brief but outstanding career, while Kohli moves up three places to fourth - and within one rating point of third-placed South Africa opener Quinton de Kock - thanks to his 543 World Cup runs.

Notably, India batter Shreyas Iyer leaps 17 ranks to 18th overall on the list of ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman raised up three slots to 11th and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran moved up six spots to 12th also making inroads. (ANI)

