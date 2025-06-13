Finn Allen went berserk during his record-breaking 151 during the San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match, which saw the New Zealand batter slam the fastest 150 in T20s, breaking Dewald Bervis' record. Bervis achieved the record in 52 balls for the Titans playing South Africa's domestic T20 competition, while Allen surpassed the former, scoring 150 in just 49 deliveries, laced with five fours and 19 sixes. Allen's innings came to an end on 151 off 51, which ensured San Francisco Unicorns ended up scoring the highest-ever total in MLC history. San Francisco Unicorns Beat Washington Freedom by 123 Runs in MLC 2025: Finn Allen's 151 And Bowlers Help SFU Clinch Biggest Win in Major League Cricket History

Finn Allen Hits Fastest 150 in T20s

Finn Allen set a new record for most sixes in a T20 innings with 19 sixes, scoring 151 runs off 51 balls in the Major League Cricket. He also achieved the fastest 150 in T20 cricket and became the first New Zealand player to score a century off just 34 balls.👏 #McLarenUnited # pic.twitter.com/KdjQXyktcj — Cricket.. Updates 🏏 (@maazabbasi684) June 13, 2025

