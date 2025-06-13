After posting the highest-ever total in Major League Cricket history, San Francisco Unicorns also clinched the all-time biggest win in MLC, all in the same match. San Francisco Unicorns beat Washington Freedom in the MLC 2025 campaign opener by a massive 123 runs. In the San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match, SF scored 269/5 batting first, in return, the visitors surrendered for a mere 146. Finn Allen was undoubtedly the player of the match, scoring 151 off just 51 balls. Washington Freedom also put a great start, having the opening partnership of 80 runs in just 5.2 overs. But since then, wickets fell at regular intervals, bundling the side in just 13.1 overs. Haris Rauf, Hassan Khan picked three-wicket hauls. Finn Allen Smashes Fastest Century in Major League Cricket History, Achieves Feat During San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match.

San Francisco Unicorns Win By 123 Runs

