New Zealand hard-hitting opener, Finn Allen, showcased his batting skills at Docklands Stadium to score his maiden Big Bash League hundred in the ongoing Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 match. Phillipe, coming in as opener for the Scorchers, first raced to his half-century in 34 balls, and swiftly attained his maiden BBL ton soon, taking 51 balls to reach the milestone, which included five fours and eight sixes, which is also the second-fastest for Perth in franchise history. Overall, this was Allen's fourth T20 hundred, which includes two T20I centuries for the Blackcaps as well. Allen will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. Babar Azam Slams Maiden Big Bash League Fifty, Achieves Feat During Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Finn Allen Slams Maiden BBL Ton

A century in 51 balls! Finn Allen’s maiden Big Bash ton is the second-fastest in Scorchers history! 💯 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/Y59CwVbZBV — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2026

