Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieves a personal milestone, hitting his maiden Big Bash League fifty representing the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing BBL 2025-26, which is also his first-ever appearance in competition. Azam took 38 balls to reach his maiden BBL half-century, which included five fours and one six. This was Azam's 96th half-century in T20s, 38 in T20Is for Pakistan. Azam eventually got out on 58, after adding a 140-run second wicket stand with Josh Philippe for the second wicket for the Sixers in the Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 match. Highest Successful Run Chase in BBL: Matt Renshaw, Jack Wildermuth Score Centuries As Brisbane Heat Chase Down 258 Against Perth Scorchers to Secure Third Highest Run Chase in Twenty20 History.

Babar Azam Attains Personal Milestone

First BBL half-century for Babar Azam 🇵🇰 That's his 107th T20 score of 50 or more 👏 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/4rzryI7Ii1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2025

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