Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed the advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf. This appointment marks Misbah's return to the Pakistan cricket fold after he had stepped down as the head coach of the national side in 2021. He is also reportedly set to be appointed head of the cricket committee that will be formed. Hassan Ali Has Fun on Wet Covers As Rain Halts Proceedings on Day 2 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2023 in Colombo, Videos Go Viral!.

Misbah-ul-Haq Named PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf's Advisor

Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed as an advisor to Zaka Ashraf with a focus on cricket affairs #Cricket pic.twitter.com/uKRSfN7BOK — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) July 25, 2023

