Cricket fans would be well aware of the fact that Hassan Ali is quite a fun-loving character and he did not let an opportunity for some enjoyment slip by as rain brought proceedings to a halt on Day 2 of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test in Colombo. The Pakistan fast bowler was seen lying on the wet covers and, later, ran around on them with his hand raised, seemingly how he would have celebrated a wicket. He then made his way towards the dressing room amidst the heavy downpour. Kusal Mendis Grabs a Stunning Catch Running Backwards to Dismiss Batter Shan Masood During PAK vs SL 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Hassan Ali Has Fun on Wet Covers During PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2023

Pelting down here in Colombo and Hassan Ali is having fun 😀 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/VLRuj1t2U1 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 25, 2023

