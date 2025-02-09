A strange incident happened during the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack when the game stopped unexpectedly during Team India's innings due to a floodlight malfunction. India was at 48 runs for the loss of no wickets while chasing 305 runs, and suddenly the stadium's floodlights went out completely, plunging the field into darkness. The players went off the field. After this incident, funny memes went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Surpasses Chris Gayle To Become Second-Highest Six-Hitter In ODI History, Achieves Landmark During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

Hilarious!

Floodlights gone during #INDvsENG ODI match at Cuttack - Yeh Indian media Qaddafi Stadium #Lahore ki lights pe boht bol raha tha! pic.twitter.com/SBJyVYFMoA — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) February 9, 2025

Lol!

Light flooding aaj hi hona tha Jab Rohit Sharma ka Century aana tha 😭 #INDvsENG#RohitSharma𓃵pic.twitter.com/UVznd5zJAW — PJ Mishra (@PJMishra121110) February 9, 2025

Funny Meme After Floodlight Malfunction

Light Show in Cuttack!

