Rohit Sharma started his innings in the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 with a bang, becoming the second-highest six-hitter in the history of one-day cricket, surpassing Chris Gayle's tally of 331. Sharma, who was level with Gayle, struck Gus Atinkson for a maximum, to stake claim to the record, and is now only behind Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who leads the most sixes charts on ODI with 351. Sharma is currently sitting on 334* sixes at the time of writing this. 'Dimaag Kidhar Hai Tera?' Rohit Sharma Unhappy with Harshit Rana After Pacer Gives Away Four Overthrows Off Own Bowling During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Chris Gayle

MOST SIXES IN ODI . 351 - Shahid Afridi 333* - Rohit Sharma 331 - Chris Gayle 270 - S Jayasuriya 229 - MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/d2cSZWJxhq — Vikas Yadav (@VikasYadav66200) February 9, 2025

