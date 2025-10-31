Team India suffered a humiliating defeat in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. With the first match getting washed out, now the series stands 1-0, Aussies taking the lead. Indian batters made a disappointing performance, managing only 125, before getting all out in 18.4 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the lone warrior, scoring 68 off 37 balls. Harshit Rana handed in a worthy 35 runs off 33 balls; these two only reached double digits with the bat. Josh Hazlewood was spectacular with the ball, claiming three wickets (3/13). The hosts wasted little time chasing the target. Captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head had a 51-run partnership. Mitchell Marsh smacked a total of 46 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets each, but mostly in the end when the job was done. Eventually, the Aussies won by four wickets, scoring 126/6 in 13.2 overs. Tilak Varma Catch Video: Watch Indian Cricketer’s Brilliant Boundary Effort to Dismiss Travis Head During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025.

Hosts Australia Beat India, Take 1–0 Lead

More than 82,000 fans packed out the MCG as Mitch Marsh and Josh Hazlewood put on a show. #AUSvIND Match report: https://t.co/jx8eJV0Xvl pic.twitter.com/x2DZ96xN8v — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (cricketcomau). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)