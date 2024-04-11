Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee injured his head during the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match while he was trying to save the ball from touching the boundary. The incident occurred when Shreyas Gopal trapped RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell in front and the whole MI team was busy appealing for LBW. However, the ball was racing towards the boundary and analysing the situation Coetzee ran towards the ball. While, the right-handed pacer injured his head, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah called for the physio. Fans React As Will Jacks Receives Debut Cap From Virat Kohli Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match At Wankhede Stadium

Gerald Coetzee Hurts His Head during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

As the team was appealing on Maxwell’s dismissal, Coetzee ran to save the ball from reaching the boundary. He smashed his head on the board in the process. Hardik, Kishan, Bumrah and the others came running towards him. Physio came and checked, all good!#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/GaO37YPhYw — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) April 11, 2024

