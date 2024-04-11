The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking on the Mumbai Indians in their sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2024. RCB have been only able to win one match in the tournament so far and would look forward to getting back to winning ways. RCB have handed over debut to Will Jacks and he was given the debut cap by ace batsman Virat Kohli. The fans came up with different reactions on social media on Jacks' IPL debut. Some of them are mentioned below: Virat Kohli Performs Avesh Khan’s Helmet Throwing Celebration During His Century in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Unseen Video Goes Viral

Fans Willing to Watch Will Jacks Play

I really dc how Jacks goes, high risk player, dusted season.. Just go out there & enjoy my boy, should get all the remaining 9 games & ensure we retain him. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 11, 2024

Finally RCB Management Listen to Fans

RCB listening to every plea of their fans. Will Jacks receiving debut cap from Virat Kohli finally 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/JW27fKYd4u — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 11, 2024

Proud Moment for Will Jacks

Will Jacks recieved debut cap from Virat Kohli. Let's make it a memorable Debut will ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6puEARQPJn — leisha (@katyxkohli17) April 11, 2024

Virat Kohli Hands Over Will Jacks IPL Debut Cap

Will Jacks received his IPL debut cap from the Greatest Batsman ever. pic.twitter.com/dcxuP8I4l6 — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) April 11, 2024

Will Jacks Make IPL Debut for RCB

Will Jacks got his debut cap 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yJDz4eJlGY — Ayush (@vkkings007) April 11, 2024

