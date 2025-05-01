As expected, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 following a finger injury the Punjab Kings player suffered. During the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer mentioned that Maxwell fractured his finger, leaving his availability in doubt. However, Punjab Kings took to X and confirmed Maxwell will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season while wishing the all-rounder a speedy recovery. The 36-year-old featured in seven matches this season and managed 48 runs and picked up four wickets for PBKS. Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell Engaged in Heated Argument, Marcus Stoinis Separates the Duo During RH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings Confirm Glenn Maxwell's Exit From IPL 2025

🚨 Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/2pHCxuAOoK — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 1, 2025

