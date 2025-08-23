Gudakesh Motie pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Rahkeem Cornwall during the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Saturday, August 23. This incident happened in the very first over of the second innings when the right-hander drove the ball aerially down the ground and Gudakesh Motie kept running in and took a sensational flying effort just near the boundary to complete the catch. The West Indies star had his eyes on the ball all throughout and he timed his full-length dive to perfection to complete the catch off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius and end Rahkeem Cornwall's 10-run blitz off six balls. Shimron Hetmyer 'Falling Catch' Viral Video: No it is Not from CPL 2025, Grok Provides Wrong Info About West Indies Cricketer’s Sensational Effort.

Watch Gudakesh Motie's Catch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)