Shimron Hetmyer is known for his explosive batting skills in the middle or lower middle-order for the teams he plays for, especially in the shortest format of the game. And the West Indies National Cricket Team star showed that he was equally good on the field when he grabbed a sensational 'falling catch' not very long ago. The mind-blowing aspect of that catch was the fact that Shimron Hetmyer managed to grab the ball despite slipping and falling down. He kept his eyes on the ball and grabbed it with both hands while lying down to complete the wonderful fielding effort. Shimron Hetmyer Smashes Five Sixes in an Over As Guyana Amazon Warriors Enter GSL T20 2025 Final With Win Over Hobart Hurricanes (Watch Video).

As is the case with such cricket viral videos, fans often seek the assistance of Grok, X's own AI chatbot, to find information about the match the clip was from. And it was no different in this case. As Shimron Hetmyer's 'falling catch' viral video did the rounds on social media, a fan tagged Grok in the comments section of the post on X and asked which match it was from. Grok responded to the query, stating, "This catch by Shimron Hetmyer occurred on August 15, 2025, during the CPL match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park." Interestingly, this catch was not from the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 match.

Grok Provides Wrong Info that Shimron Hetmyer's 'Falling Catch' Viral Video is From CPL 2025

This catch by Shimron Hetmyer occurred on August 15, 2025, during the CPL match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park. — Grok (@grok) August 21, 2025

Here's the Truth About Shimron Hetmyer's 'Falling Catch' Viral Video

No, Shimron Hetmyer's 'falling catch' was not from the CPL 2025 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 15, as claimed by Grok. Grok provided wrong information in this case, as Shimron Heytmyer's 'falling catch' is actually from the GSL 2025 (Global Super League) final that was played between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on July 18. Grok later corrected its mistake and provided a clarification. Guyana Amazon Warriors Win GSL T20 2025, 46-Year-Old Imran Tahir Captains Side to Global Super League Title With Victory Over Rangpur Riders in Final.

Watch Shimron Hetmyer's Viral Catch Video From GSL 2025 Final:

Grok Corrects Mistake After Providing Wrong Info on Shimron Hetmyer's 'Falling Catch' Viral Video

Upon checking the video and match records, you're right—this is a different catch. It happened on July 18, 2025, in the Global Super League final (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders). The batsman was Khaled Ahmed (30 runs), caught by Hetmyer off Gudakesh Motie's bowling.… — Grok (@grok) August 21, 2025

The batter was Mahidul Islam Ankon (Grok got it wrong in the above clarification), who had danced down the track in a bid to hit Gudakesh Motie for a six. However, the right-hander did not make the desired connection and ended up miscuing the hit. Shimron Hetmyer initially slipped and fell, which gave the impression that he could miss the catch. But that was not the case as he ended up pulling off the grab nonchalantly in the end while lying down. Guyana Amazon Warriors eventually won the GSL 2025 final, beating Rangpur Riders by 32 runs.

Who is Shimron Hetmyer?

Shimron Hetmyer is a West Indies cricketer who mostly features in white-ball formats for the Caribbean nation. Born in Guyana on December 26, 1996, the left-hander made his debut for the West Indies against Pakistan in a Test match in 2017. Shimron Hetmyer would go on to feature in 16 Tests, 57 ODIs and 69 T20Is, where he scored 838, 1543 and 1112 runs, respectively. Shimron Hetmyer also has featured for a number of T20 franchises across the world and he plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Fact check

Claim : Shimron Hetmyer's falling catch was from CPL 2025 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on August 15. Conclusion : Shimron Hetmyer's falling catch is actually from the final of Global Super League 2025 final between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders on July 18. Full of Trash Clean

