Gujarat Titans continue their winning run in the IPL 2025 as they defeat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is their fourth victory in five matches after they lost the first match against Punjab Kings. GT were put to bat first by RR and Jofra Archer started by cleaning up Shubman Gill. Sai Sudharsan although continued as he was for the last four games held one end and kept the scoreboard ticking. Sudharsan's half-century along with support from Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, took GT to a strong 217/6. Chasing it, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana early. After building a short partnership, Riyan Parag was also dismissed. Despite their best attempts, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer also fell short and RR had to stop way before the finishing line. Prasidh Krishan and Rashid Khan scalped five wickets together. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided After Riyan Parag Controversially Given Caught Behind By Umpire During GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

