If you thought you saw carnage, think again. Hamza Saleem Dar provided fans with a lot of fireworks as he smashed a mind-boggling 193 runs off only 43 balls to register the highest individual score in a T10 match. Dar was batting for Catalunya Jaguar in the European Cricket League where he unleashed carnage with the bat. The southpaw hit as many as 22 huge sixes in this knock and guided his team to a mammoth 257/0 in the T10 contest in the European Cricket Series. Dar finished with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 449 and he also hit 14 fours in this historic knock. Abhimanyu Mithun Bowls Bizarre No-Ball During Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Match, Fans React (Watch Video).

Hamza Saleem Dar Registers Highest Individual T10 Score

𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗖𝗞!🤯 Hamza Saleem Dar's 43-ball 1️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ not out is the highest individual score in a 10-over match.😍 #EuropeanCricket #EuropeanCricketSeries #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/4RQEKMynu2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 6, 2023

Watch All off Hamza Saleem Dar's 22 Sixes Here

Watch all of the 2️⃣2️⃣ sixes from Hamza Saleem Dar en route his phenomenal 1️⃣9️⃣3️⃣-run rampage!🚀💥#EuropeanCricket #EuropeanCricketSeries #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/sGUSS5617P — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 6, 2023

