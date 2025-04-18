The Indian Premier League, commonly known as the IPL, started on this day in 2008. And today, the cash-rich tournament has completed 18 years! April 18, 2008, will always be remembered as the day which witnessed the start of something special, not just in Indian cricket but also world cricket as a whole. The first-ever IPL match was played on this day in 2008, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural season opener. And the match lived up to the expectations with Brendon McCullum shattering T20 records with a highest score of 158*. The IPL over the years have witnessed several top-quality matches and some unforgettable moments. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchises in the IPL, having won five titles each. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals Maintain Numero Uno Position, Mumbai Indians Notch Up Second-Successive Win.

IPL Started On This Day in 2008

Happy Birthday @IPL#OnThisDay in 2008, the inaugural season of IPL kicked off in Bangalore between RCB & KKR@Bazmccullum smashed 158* off 73 (10 fours, 13 sixes) In contrast to McCullum's innings, RCB sent W Jaffer & R Dravid as opener to chase 223. RCB bowled out for just 82 pic.twitter.com/wbsUjFW3Uq — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 18, 2025

