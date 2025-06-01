Rajat Patidar, RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Madhya Pradesh captain, has turned 32 today. And on this special day, fans have shared wishes for him. Born on June 1, 1993, in Indore, Rajat Patidar made a name for himself in IPL 2022 when he smashed 333 runs for RCB in just eight matches, which also included a magnificent century. He gradually established himself as a prolific scorer for the franchise and was named captain prior to IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar has played 68 First-Class matches, where he scored 4738 runs. In List A cricket, he has 2211 runs in 64 matches, while in T20s, the right-hander has struck 2749 runs in 89 matches so far. Rajat Patidar made his Test debut against England in 2024. Rajat Patidar also led Madhya Pradesh to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024-25. Take a look at some birthday wishes below. IPL 2025: RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik Praises Captain Rajat Patidar for Staying Grounded After Taking Captaincy Role, Says ‘He Has Been the Biggest Eye-Opener for Me in Life’.

'Happy Birthday Captain Rajat Patidar'

'Next Big Thing in Cricket'

Happy birthday to The next big thing in cricket, Rajat patidar. HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJAT PATIDAR pic.twitter.com/rgoip5zPLy — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 31, 2025

'Replacement Became Irreplaceable'

He came as a replacement and became irreplaceable. Happy Birthday to namma captain Rajat Patidar❤️ pic.twitter.com/25YcZlTJMN — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 1, 2025

'Sir Rajat Patidar'

Took RCB to final in first season 🔥 - Took MP to final in SMAT - Only player to score century in eliminator - Best Indian spin basher currently - 100+ average in IPL playoffs Happy Birthday to the Sir Rajat Patidar ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/alUKDkqq9g — salaarodu (@Tweets_pillodu) June 1, 2025

'Happy Birthday Kaptaan Saab'

Another Fan Wishes Rajat Patidar

- Came to RCB in 2021 - Got released before the auction - Went unsold in the mega auction - Then again came to RCB as an replacement and showed the world who Rajat patidar is - Now he's rulling IPL 2025 Happy birthday kaptaan saab ❤️ pic.twitter.com/swyp0RbEIe — Kevin (@imkevin149) June 1, 2025

