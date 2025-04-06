Regarded as one of the best new-ball bowlers in current cricket, Pakistan national cricket team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi turns 25 today (April 6), having been born in 2000. Afridi is known for his swing bowling and has been part of some of Pakistan's most memorable wins in recent years, leading the speedster to be appointed T20I captain of the national side as well. On this special occasion, fans took to various social media platforms and wished the young star cricketer birthday wishes and congratulatory messages. In 174 internationals for Pakistan, the 25-year-old has claimed 345 wickets, seven five-wicket, and a solitary 10-wicket haul, respectively.  Shaheen Afridi Breaks Silence on Heated Altercation with Matthew Breetzke During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI.

Keep Flying!

A True Inspiration to Millions

True Champion

Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi

Youngest To Take 6-Wicket Haul in World Cup

