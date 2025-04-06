Regarded as one of the best new-ball bowlers in current cricket, Pakistan national cricket team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi turns 25 today (April 6), having been born in 2000. Afridi is known for his swing bowling and has been part of some of Pakistan's most memorable wins in recent years, leading the speedster to be appointed T20I captain of the national side as well. On this special occasion, fans took to various social media platforms and wished the young star cricketer birthday wishes and congratulatory messages. In 174 internationals for Pakistan, the 25-year-old has claimed 345 wickets, seven five-wicket, and a solitary 10-wicket haul, respectively. Shaheen Afridi Breaks Silence on Heated Altercation with Matthew Breetzke During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI.

Keep Flying!

A True Inspiration to Millions

Happy birthday to the cutest father of Aliyaar ❤️🫀 From the bottom of my heart, I wish you the happiest and most unforgettable birthday! You’ve not just been a cricketer, but a true inspiration to millions, including me. Remember that we love you alot <3 🎂❤️🥹#ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Un9XHwoMJJ — Shaheenxhazy (@shaheenxhazy10) April 5, 2025

True Champion

Happy birthday, Aliyaar's Baba ❤️🫶🏻. May this year be filled with joy, happiness, celebration. You're a true champion,your dedication to cricket is inspiring. Here's to another year of breaking records, pushing limits, and living your dreams.Remember,we love you ❤️#ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/VqZl5OZulS — h. 🇵🇸 (@proudpctfan) April 5, 2025

Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi

"Oh! Gone Surely Gone Yes" "He is on absolute Fire, They can't play him" "Typical Shaheen Shah Afridi" Happy Birthday day to Shaheen Shah Afridi 😽❤️ pic.twitter.com/1eIQP2SEhi — Hassan Zahid (@Iam_hassan10) April 5, 2025

Youngest To Take 6-Wicket Haul in World Cup

He is the youngest to take 6-wicket haul in World Cup, Pakistan's highest wicket taker in #U19CWC in 2018 & named in the ICC rising star squad, Happy birthday to Pakistan's former T20Is captain Shaheen Afridi 🎂🥳#ShaheenShahAfridi | #Birthday | #Cricket | #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/H3oyGzq1Z3 — Khel Shel (@khelshel) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)