Shaheen Afridi Breaks Silence on Heated Altercation with Matthew Breetzke During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI

Shaheen Afridi broke the silence about his heated debate with Matthew Breetzke during the ODI tri-nation series match between Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday. The Pakistan speedster admitted that he had teased the South African batter in an attempt to unsettle Breetzke and take his wicket.

Agency News ANI| Feb 14, 2025 09:20 AM IST
Shaheen Afridi Breaks Silence on Heated Altercation with Matthew Breetzke During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI
Matthew Breetzke and Shaheen Afridi. (Photo credits: X/@FanCode)

Karachi [Pakistan], February 14: Shaheen Afridi broke the silence about his heated verbal exchange with Matthew Breetzke during the ODI tri-nation series match between Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 28th over of the first innings when Shaheen deliberately got in the way of batter Matthew Breetzke, who ran for a single. Shaheen's action caused inappropriate physical contact,  which led to a heated argument. Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Karachi.

The Pakistan speedster admitted that he had teased the South African batter in an attempt to unsettle Breetzke and take his wicket. He also clarified that the tension was confined to the field as both players met and shook hands after the match.

"For the first time, Matthew didn't say anything. I kept teasing him to get a wicket. Whatever happened on the field stayed there. Matthew and I met, shook hands, and became good friends," Shaheen said during an interview as quoted from Geo News.

In the aftermath of Shaheen's action, he was fined 25 per cent of his match fee. He was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

Apart from his heated exchange with Breetzke, Shaheen spoke about Pakistan's ongoing woes in the death overs of an inning recently exposed in the ongoing tri-nation series. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 Match.

In the first game of the series against New Zealand, Shaheen and Naseem Shah were handed the responsibility of seeing off the death overs. Glenn Phillips went all guns blazing and hammered Pakistan's ace guns to walk away 71 runs in the last four overs.

It was a similar story for Pakistan pacers in the encounter against South Africa. Naseem, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah were asked to wrap up the last four overs. The trio combined to give away 46 runs, which lifted South Africa to a herculean 352/5. "We admit that we haven't been performing well in the final overs," Shaheen said on Pakistan's performance with the ball in death overs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

