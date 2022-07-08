Former Indian skipper and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly is one of the best players in the sport. The Kolkata-born cricketer celebrates his 50th birthday today (July 08, 2022). On the cricketer's special day, many fans took to social media to extend wishes to him.

Happy Birthday

Half-Century

Judging by the age, it can be called a half-century. Yes, he is 50 now. And this same picture I downloaded to my mother's phone in 2007 is the first picture ever downloaded to any phone in my life. Happy birthday to my dearest person forever - Sourav Ganguly#SouravGanguly #Dada pic.twitter.com/6W6sciC3KJ — Smik Shuva (@smikshuva) July 7, 2022

Prince of Kolkata

Happy Birthday, The Prince of Kolkata, @SGanguly99, one of India's Greatest Captain.#HappyBirthdayDada Ganguly & Lord's - Made For Each Other Pic 1: 1996 - Ganguly's Debut Test at Lord's Pic 2: 2002 - Ganguly waving T-shirt after winning the NatWest Tri-Series Final at Lord's pic.twitter.com/kAfaaHXGdX — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 7, 2022

The BCCI President

11,363 ODI runs ✔️ 7,212 Test runs ✔️ Legendary captain ✔️ Wishing BCCI president & one of cricket's most glorious off-side players, Sourav Ganguly ~ A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY ♥️ Captain or batsman - which side of@SGanguly99 did you like more?#HappybirthdayDada #SauravGanguly pic.twitter.com/dr94W8oXtl — Cric Files (@TheCricfiles) July 7, 2022

Happy Birthday Dada

Legend

Captain Courageous

Happy Birthday to the man who made me stick to the tv and watch the cricket like mad in my schooling period... The captain courageous... One of the dangerous openers in odi format ... The bengal tiger.. Sourav Chandidas Ganguly.. #HappyBirthdayDADA pic.twitter.com/sYy2TIovVT — Influencer🎶 (@RMKtweets2) July 7, 2022

A Leader

On 8th July, a legend was born, on 8th July a leader was born, on 8th July a Maharaj was born. He is the prince, He is the Dada, Sourav Ganguly. @SGanguly99 wish you a very happy birthday. Stay healthy and safe.. Have a great year ahead. KEEP INSPIRING..#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/9jmJMI9vDU — Anurup Chakravarti (@AnurupChakrava1) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)