Wishes poured for Steve Smith on social media as he turned 34 on Friday, June 2. The Australian batter has been one of the mainstays for the national team and turned out to become one of the most prolific run-scorers in modern-day cricket. The right-hander is one of the elite batters in world cricket, especially in Tests, where he has over 8500 runs. He would be in action next when India face Australia in the WTC 2023 final.

Happy Birthday Steve Smith

Most 50+ scores in ODI WC Knockouts 4 - 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (4 inngs) 4 - Sachin Tendulkar (7 inngs) 3 - Javed Miandad (5 inngs) 3 - Adam Gilchrist (6 inngs) 3 - MS Dhoni (6 inngs) Happy Birthday Steve Smith 💙 pic.twitter.com/ExQ85likFn — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 2, 2023

'Greatest Test Batter'

The Greatest Test batter of Modern Era, 8792 runs at an average of 59.81 including 30 hundreds, fifty in World Cup Quarter, Hundred in World Cup Semi, Fifty in World Cup final, the man for big stages. Happy birthday, Steve Smith. pic.twitter.com/oKg1UcWZfP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2023

'The GOAT'

Steve Smith - One of the best batsman of this Era and one of the greatest test batter in the history. Almost 60 batting average with 9K runs in Tests. Incredible record in ODI WCs. Most days No.1 Test batter in rankings. Wishing a very happy birthday to The GOAT Steve Smith. pic.twitter.com/i7Gj5KN3am — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 2, 2023

A Fine Catch Indeed!

'Modern Day Don Bradman'

Happy birthday to the greatest test batter of this era the modern Don Bradman,Steve Smith 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/CILAtwnhHW — 𝐌𝐫𝐢𝐧🇮🇳 (@Mrinmoy25554517) June 2, 2023

'One of The GOAT of Modern Era'

Happy Birthday to one of the GOATs of the modern era,Steve Smith 🐐 pic.twitter.com/7gcz0NkCSw — Aniket (@aniket713160) June 1, 2023

'GOAT Turns 34'

The Real GOAT of test cricket turns 34 today 🐐 Happy birthday Steve Smith 🫰🏻 pic.twitter.com/NnfoFtbksf — Shany (@w_shanyxd) June 2, 2023

