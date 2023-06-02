A fielder hilariously tried to save a certain boundary despite falling over the rope during a European Cricket Series match. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the fielder in pursuit of the ball that was headed towards the fence in the seventh over of the match. However, he slipped and went over the rope and despite that, he managed to parry the ball away from the rope. It was awarded a boundary as he crossed the rope. The commentators were left in splits after this effort by the fielder. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Other Team India Cricketers Engage in Intense Fielding Session Ahead of WTC 2023 Final Against Australia (Watch Video).

Watch the Video Here

Watch till the end... When you're so determined to stop the boundary, you go beyond the call of duty... and end up with a hilarious blooper! 😂#EuropeanCricket #EuropeanCricketSeries #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/s0EwDDmVfc — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) May 23, 2023

