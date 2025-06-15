Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt note to wish his late father, Ramesh Tendulkar, on the occasion of Father's Day 2025. The special day is celebrated across the world every year on the third Sunday of June as a reminder of the love that fathers show towards their child and their contributions. Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a throwback picture from when he was an infant with his father holding him up and wrote, "Before the applause, before the centuries, there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did. I carry his calm, his grace, and his love in every step. Happy Father’s Day. You are missed, Baba!" Sachin Tendulkar's father had passed away during the 1999 World Cup in England. He returned home to attend his funeral and rejoined the Indian team, scoring a match-winning 140* against Kenya. Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates Board Room SRT 100 At BCCI HQ In Mumbai, Master Blaster Says 'Will Be Somewhere Part Of The Decision When... Important Meetings Are Held' (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note for Late Father on Father's Day 2025

Before the applause, before the centuries, there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did. I carry his calm, his grace, and his love in every step. Happy Father’s Day. You are missed, Baba! pic.twitter.com/Cs0iFOHNoN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 15, 2025

