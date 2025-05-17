One of the greatest players ever to play cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has inaugurated "SRT 100", a board room at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) headquarters in Mumbai, named after him. As per BCCI, the room has been named after the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, "to recognise his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket". Sachin Tendulkar gave a wonderful speech after the inauguration of the SRT 100 board room, reliving his illustrious journey as a cricketer, from watching the Prudential Cup to his first tour, to the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup. He further said, "Hopefully I will be somewhere part of the decision when you know the important meetings are held, right decisions are made, which gives us a reason to celebrate". Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at First Hundreds Scored in Each Format by Master Blaster As He Turns 52.

