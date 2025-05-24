Karun Nair is finally recalled into the India national cricket team Test squad after seven long years, as he has been named for the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series in England. The Rajasthan-born 33-year-old top-order batter has played six Test matches for India, marking his debut in November 2016. He scored a triple century in 2016, and then played three Tests, before being dropped from the side in 2017. Now, after seven long years, he is finally back on the team. Fans have shared their thoughts on Karun Nair being included in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series in England. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

