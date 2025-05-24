Karun Nair is finally recalled into the India national cricket team Test squad after seven long years, as he has been named for the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series in England. The Rajasthan-born 33-year-old top-order batter has played six Test matches for India, marking his debut in November 2016. He scored a triple century in 2016, and then played three Tests, before being dropped from the side in 2017. Now, after seven long years, he is finally back on the team. Fans have shared their thoughts on Karun Nair being included in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series in England. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

'Return After Seven Years'

Shubman Gill takes charge as India’s new Test captain, replacing Rohit Sharma! 🔥 ▪️ No place for Shami & Iyer ❌ ▪️ Big break for IPL 2025 star Sai Sudharsan 🌟 ▪️ Karun Nair returns after 7 years! 🔙💪#ShubmanGill #ENGvIND #SaiSudharsan #KarunNair #TestCricket #BCCI pic.twitter.com/SAaJQRWQET — ARV Loshan Sports (@ARVLoshanSports) May 24, 2025

'Congratulations'

'Heart Warming'

The two lost heart warming selections are Karun Nair, making a come back after a triple century, and Sai Sudharshan, rewarded in time for consistent performances in domestic cricket. — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) May 24, 2025

'Played Well...In County Championship'

Karun Nair 🔥🔥🔥in all the formats in last 2 years. He played well for Northamptonshire in County Championship. All the Best to @karun126 — JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) May 24, 2025

'Hard Work Never Goes Unnoticed'

The wait is over! Karun Nair is back in India’s test squad. "Hard work never goes unnoticed" Well done Karun and Go well 🇮🇳👏👏@karun126 #ENGvIND #KarunNair #TeamIndia — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 24, 2025

'India's Redemption Story'

18 runs off a single Bumrah over—and Karun Nair is back in the Indian Test squad after 8 long years! He once wrote: 'Dear Cricket, give me one more chance.' Today, Cricket said YES. India's redemption story is just getting started. Are you ready for his comeback?#KarunNair… pic.twitter.com/NkdBnNYtYK — Hub (@_News_hub_) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)