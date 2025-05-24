The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named an 18-member Indian national cricket team squad for the upcoming five-match tour to England, with Shubman Gill appointed India's new Test skipper following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. Shubman Gill Named India National Cricket Team Test Captain, Replaces Retired Rohit Sharma For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Rishabh Pant has been named Gill's deputy, while players such as Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh have earned their maiden Test call-ups for India. Karun Nair, who has been in scoring form in domestic cricket, makes a comeback into the national setup, while pacer Mohammed Shami has been left out of the England tour due to an injury.

India's Test Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 Series

Shubman Gill-led #TeamIndia are READY for an action-packed Test series 💪 A look at the squad for India Men’s Tour of England 🙌#ENGvIND | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/y2cnQoWIpq — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2025

Apart from Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Karun Nair are the main batters, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur filling in the role of all-rounders.

Pant and Dhruv Jurel are included as designated wicket-keepers, while Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav are the spinning options with as many as five front-line - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh - pacers selected.

India's tour of England starts on June 13 and concludes on August 5, which consists of a solitary four-day warm-up match and five Tests against the hosts, the England national cricket team, commencing from June 20.

The BCCI selection committee meeting place at their Mumbai HQ, which was attended by the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, selectors Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, Sridharan Sharath, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The first Test will be played at Headingley, followed by Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and Kennington Oval, hosting the second, third, fourth, and fifth matches, respectively. The five-Test series against England will kick off India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.

This will be the first time since 2014 that India will be without the services of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma in a Test series in England. IND vs ENG 2025: Vikram Rathour Expects Tough England Tour for Young Indian Side Without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The absence of Sharma and Kohli will make the batting unit quite raw and novice in swinging conditions, while the bowling unit will miss the vast knowledge of the local conditions without Ashwin's presence.

The last time India toured England was in 2021-22 when the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Virat Kohli-led side taking a 2-1 lead before a COVID-19 scare saw the fifth and final Test get rescheduled, which the hosts won and drew level.

Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc &wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

