Haris Rauf and Ihsanullah were involved in a heated exchange during the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 qualifier match on March 15. The incident happened in the 13th over of the innings when Ihsanullah beat Rauf's bat after the former had smashed him for a six earlier in the over. The two fast bowlers stared each other down and got into a heated exchange with the umpire stepping in.

Watch Video of the Incident Here

