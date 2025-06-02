Star South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen has retired from International cricket on June 2, 2025. He announced his retirement just after Sunrisers Hyderabad finished the IPL 2025 campaign through a post on Instagram. Klaasen has been part of South Africa since 2018 and featured in multiple ICC competitions with the recent being the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With his retirement, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South Africa's Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

SA Will Miss Him

Was at Chepauk for SA vs Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup. The reception Klaasen got when he came out to bat... It was the kind of noise you only get with your Indian demigods. I hope he takes the decision back, but if not, some player. SA will miss him at the next two World Cups. — Sarthak Dev (@devellix) June 2, 2025

Thank You For the Memories

Heinrich Klaasen bids farewell to international cricket a warrior behind the stumps and with the bat. Thank you for the memories, Klaasy! pic.twitter.com/c9xJ0W78c5 — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) June 2, 2025

What A Player!

Two WCs in the next two years, one at home. Thought that would keep Klaasen going but not to be. International cricket is now devoid of one of its great modern-day entertainers. What a player! #CricketTwitter — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) June 2, 2025

Wishing You the Best

happy retirement! wishing you the best klaasen! pic.twitter.com/byXYFy4NFH — p. (@ssnoozemode) June 2, 2025

'You Kidding Me!'

wait wut???? HEINRICH KLAASEN, you kidding me?!😭😭🥹 this monday just keeps getting weirder- first maxwell announcing his odi retirement of all formats and now klaasen retiring from all. ah this bloody retirement wave continuing and it sucks.😒 — Sneहाहाहा (@__Sn_e_ha__) June 2, 2025

Oops

Morning - Maxwell retired from ODIs. Noon - Klaasen retired from International Cricket. Evening - 👀 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) June 2, 2025

