Star South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen has retired from International cricket on June 2, 2025. He announced his retirement just after Sunrisers Hyderabad finished the IPL 2025 campaign through a post on Instagram. Klaasen has been part of South Africa since 2018 and featured in multiple ICC competitions with the recent being the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With his retirement, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South Africa's Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

