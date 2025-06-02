In a day of retirements, South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his international retirement via a social media post. Having made his international debut in 2018, Klaasen featured in four Tests, 60 One-Day Internationals, and 58 T20 Internationals for the South Africa cricket team, scoring 3245 runs, which included four centuries and 16 half-centuries. The 33-year-old, in his Instagram post, thanked CSA, his teammates, and stated that playing with the Proteas badge on his chest was the biggest honour. Check out Klaasen's Instagram post below. Glenn Maxwell Retires: Australia All-Rounder Announces One-Day International Retirement

Heinrich Klaasen Announces International Retirement

