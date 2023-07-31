Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi have been two of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball that the sport has seen and the 'Universe Boss' as he is popularly known, took to social media to share a picture with the legendary Pakistan cricketer. Both of them are competing in the Global T20 Canada tournament and Gayle, while sharing the picture, recollected the time when he met Afridi. "1996 I met this legend, @SAfridiOfficial and here we are today still gracing a cricket field," he wrote. Boom Boom Afridi! Ageless Shahid Afridi Turns Back the Clock With His Power-Hitting During Global T20 Canada 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Chris Gayle Shares Picture With Shahid Afridi

1996 I met this legend, @SAfridiOfficial and here we are today still gracing a cricket field .. #Sixmachines #BoomBoom #UniverseBoss OneLoveBro 💯 Blessings 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/MMuUOtdypE — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) July 30, 2023

