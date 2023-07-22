Shahid Afridi proved why age is nothing but a mere number as he put on a power-hitting show during the match between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights. The Pakistan cricket great slammed 23 runs off 12 balls with two fours and as many sixes to help his team score 151/5 in the first innings in 15 overs. That eventually turned out to be a winning score as Toronto Nationals won the match by nine runs. What a Beauty! Sunil Narine Bowls a Peach of Delivery to Dismiss Matthew Short During MLC 2023 Match Between LAKR and WAF (Watch Video).

Shahid Afridi Goes Boom Boom Again!

