Hobart Hurricanes would face Melbourne Renegades in match 53 of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Tuesday, January 18. The match, which starts at 1:45 pm would be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Sony Sports Network channels would live telecast the game while fans in India can live stream the match on the Sony Liv app. Renegades would have Unmukt Chand, make his debut. He is set to become the first Indian men's player to play in the Big Bash League.

