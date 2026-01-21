The knockout match of the Big Bash League 2025-26 will see Hovart Hurricanes take on Melbourne Stars, where the winner will move into the Challenger. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2026 match will be played at Adelaide Oval and start at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Angry Babar Azam Smashes Boundary Cushion After Being Dismissed, Pakistan Batter Was Furious As Steve Smith Denied Him Single (Watch Video).

BBL 2025–26 Knockout Live Online

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

