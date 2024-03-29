David Warner is a huge fan of Indian cinema and avidly follows Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The Pushpa star recently got a wax statue to his name at the iconic Madame Tussauds museum in London and Warner did not miss out on congratulating him on this occasion. Arjun's statue recreated his hand gesture from the popular movie 'Pushpa' which was a big hit and Warner took to Instagram to share a picture of the wax statue as well as the actor who had gone to see it and wrote, "How good is this legend @alluarjunonline congrats #pushpa." Kuldeep Yadav Grabs Captain Rishabh Pant’s Hand To Force DRS During RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

David Warner Congratulates Allu Arjun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

