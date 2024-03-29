During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), spinner Kuldeep Yadav forced captain Rishabh Pant to take DRS as Jos Buttler went on to play a reverse sweep and missed the shot which made the way for the ball to hit his pads. Kuldeep Yadav was so convinced that he went to Pant, grabbed his hand to make the DRS sign and reviewed the decision. In the end, the decision came in the favour of Delhi Capitals and Buttler was sent back to the dressing room. Rishabh Pant Smashes Bat Against Part of Sight Screen After Being Dismissed in RR vs DC IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

A successful review from @DelhiCapitals brings an end to Jos Buttler's stay at the crease ☝️



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/gSsTvJeK8v#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/2fNnnbMkyS— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2024

