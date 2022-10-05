Australia take on West Indies in the 1st T20I of the two-match series on October 05, 2022 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland and has a start time of 01:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony TEN 1/HD will telecast the match live in India. SonyLIV will provide the online live streaming of the cricket game.

Entertainment will be at its peak as Australia takes on West Indies in a 2-match T20I series 🔥 Who will walk away with the 🏆?#AUSvWI #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/4f8KcFlwlq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 5, 2022

