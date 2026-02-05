Mumbai, February 5: Bitcoin (BTC) experienced another session of downward pressure on Thursday, with its price sliding to USD 72,378.14 during the early morning hours. This latest movement follows a period of heightened volatility that saw the world's largest cryptocurrency lose significant ground over the last 24 hours. Market analysts attribute the decline to a combination of weak spot demand and a surge in long liquidations.

The current price level represents a notable retreat from the USD 76,350 mark recorded just a day earlier on February 4. This persistent downtrend has pushed Bitcoin to its weakest valuation since late 2024, as the digital asset struggles to maintain support levels amid broader market uncertainty and thinning liquidity. Bitcoin Price Today, February 4, 2026: BTC Price Drops to USD 76,350 As Market Volatility Increases.

Bitcoin Price Volatility Factors

The recent price drop is part of a broader sequence of lower highs and lower lows that began in mid-January. After failing to reclaim resistance zones near the USD 90,000 mark, Bitcoin has faced repeated sell-offs. On Wednesday, the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index reported a loss of over 4 per cent, marking the seventh decline in the past eight days.

Technical indicators suggest that the market is currently experiencing "controlled stress." The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio is trending lower, reflecting that fewer traders are capturing gains while realized losses are becoming more frequent. This shift has led to intensified volatility, where even relatively small sell flows are exerting substantial downward pressure on the BTC price.

Crypto Market Context and Outlook

Despite the current slump, some analysts remain focused on long-term technical patterns. Some reports indicate that Bitcoin is undergoing a period of compression within the USD 72,000 to USD 80,000 range. Historically, such narrowing ranges have preceded significant breakout movements, though current sentiment remains cautious as the asset remains down over 16 per cent year-to-date. Bitcoin Price Today, February 3, 2026: BTC Price Stable at USD 78,748 After Sharp Decline From USD 80,000 Mark.

The downturn has not been limited to Bitcoin alone; major crypto-linked stocks and other digital tokens have also seen their valuations decrease. Investors are now closely monitoring upcoming earnings reports from major industry players and further on-chain data to determine if the market is approaching a point of capitulation or if a stabilization period is on the horizon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

