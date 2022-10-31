Australia will take on Ireland in their Super-12 group 1 game at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Monday) and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the match. Fans can watch the live stream of the AUS vs IRE game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Group 1 returns with Australia and Ireland needing a victory to move into a crucial top-two spot. Which team wins today?#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/xUiYro0NxD — ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)