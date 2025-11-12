The BANvsIRE 1st Test 2025 is currently on level terms, with the Bangladesh national cricket team picking eight wickets, while Ireland have managed to score 270 runs in the process, as both teams will look to tilt the tide in their favour on Day 2. The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test 2025 is being played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and will commence at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no one has the broadcasting rights for the BAN vs IRE in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to find BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 Day 2 viewing options on the TV channels for live telecast. Although no broadcaster in India holds digital rights of BAN vs IRE 2025, fans can get viewing options for live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland first Test 2025 in India. Fans can watch BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. BAN vs IRE 2025: Ireland’s Ross Adair Ruled Out of T20Is vs Bangladesh.

BAN vs IRE 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming

Watch the Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 Ireland Cricket Series 2025 live! Don’t miss a single moment of the excitement! 📡 Broadcast Partners: 🇧🇩 Bangladesh TV: • T Sports • Nagorik TV Digital: • Toffee -- 🇮🇳 India • Fancode -- 🌎 Rest of the World • T Sports YouTube… pic.twitter.com/M0T2IkmFAT — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 10, 2025

